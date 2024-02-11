Open Menu

Police Traced Out A Blind Murder Case Of A Doctor

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Topi Police traced the blind murder of a doctor and arrested the victim’s wife and nephew allegedly involved in the murder they committed a few days ago, Police said here on Sunday.

The doctor was killed near the house. The wife of the deceased filed an FIR against unknown accused in the Topi Police Station, on which District Police Officer Swabi Haroon Rashid Khan took notice to bring out the real facts and succeeded in tracing the alleged accused involved in the murder case.

DPO assigned the task of tracing the accused, on which SP Investigation Swabi Khan Khel Khan headed by SHO Topi Niaz Ali Khan, Technical staff in-charge ASI Hafiz Zahid Ali and investigation officer of the local Police Station found evidence during the investigation.

After thorough investigation, the woman and her acquaintance were detained, the accused (J) involved in the murder of her husband and the accused nephew Idrees, who was involved in the murder of the maternal uncle.

Both made a formal confession before the Police, who said that (J) killed Yasir Shah because both of us were in love with each other and after that we made plans for marriage. The arrest of the third accused involved in the murder was carried out soon, Police said.

