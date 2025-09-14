Police Traces 775 Criminals, Recovers 5510 Vehicle
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The police traced and arrested 775 alleged criminals and recovered 5,510 vehicles with the help of modern technology during 2025.
A spokesman said that the police deployed advanced digital tools and applications to identify suspects, recover stolen property.
He said that during current year, the police used “E-Police Post App” and checked more than 2.9 million suspect individuals and 2.5 million vehicles.
These efforts resulted in the recovery of 5,510 stolen vehicles which is a significant achievement in vehicle theft prevention.
Similarly, digital record checks via the same app led to the arrest 775 criminals including 448 proclaimed offenders and 327 court absconders during this period, he added.
He said that the police also used “E-Gadget App” to recover 2,058 stolen mobile phones which offered relief to a number of victims of mobile theft.
Similarly, the integration of “Hotel Eye” and “Travel Eye” applications proved instrumental in tracking down 64 proclaimed offenders and many of whom were attempting to evade capture by using hotels and transport services, he added.
