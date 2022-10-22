Police traces blind murder case of PTI leader Tahir Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have traced the blind murder case of PTI local leader and Chairman CM's Complaint Cell Multan Tahir Hameed Qureshi.

Tahir was killed a week ago within the limits of Basti Malook Police Station by unknown attackers. A case was registered on the complaint of deceased's brother Siddique Omer, and CPO Khurrum Shahzad Haider had constituted special teams for nabbing the killers.

According to sources, the police arrested three accused, including Muhammad Haris who was a close friend and an employee in Tahir Hameed's company. Sources further revealed that Haris along with two other accomplices killed Tahir in an attempt to capture his business.

During interrogation, police sources said, Haris had also confessed to the crime.

City Police Officer (CPO) has hailed efforts of the police team and announced cash reward and commendatory certificates for them.