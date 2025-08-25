Police Trainees Sit For Law Exams At Capital Police College Under Senior Supervision
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) On the guidance of DIG Law & Order and Training Muhammad Ateeq Tahir, law examinations for the Lower school Course midterm and the Basic Recruit Course (Semester-I) are being held at the Capital Police College Islamabad, under the supervision of Director Special Initiatives Shamsul Haq Durani.
A police spokesperson told APP on Monday that Shamsul Haq Durani is directly overseeing the examination process to ensure discipline, transparency, and strict adherence to prescribed standards. He said the presence of a senior officer reflects the seriousness of the training regime and the focus on fair evaluation of all candidates.
He said these examinations are part of the regular training schedule designed to test the legal knowledge and professional readiness of police trainees. The assessments are aimed at preparing officers to apply laws more effectively in field situations, ensuring both accuracy and accountability in policing.
He added that this initiative is aligned with the broader training policy set under the guidance of DIG Muhammad Ateeq Tahir, who has stressed the importance of capacity building and merit-based evaluation.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt allocates Rs 1 million per project to roll out AI prototypes4 minutes ago
-
Railways minister condemns Hangu terrorist attack4 minutes ago
-
Police trainees sit for law exams at Capital Police College under senior supervision4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Rice Road Show-2025 kicks off in Ghana, strengthening food security, trade ties14 minutes ago
-
Dera police trace Rs one mln dacoity case, arrest two suspects14 minutes ago
-
IWMB launches plantation drive to restore Margalla Hills ecosystem14 minutes ago
-
Man killed in firing incident14 minutes ago
-
Ten dengue patients admitted in hospitals14 minutes ago
-
Three killed in traffic accident in Karachi14 minutes ago
-
DC reviews security, civic arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi14 minutes ago
-
Naqvi, Abbasi vow joint crackdown on Railways encroachments24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs crackdown on encroachments, livestock in city24 minutes ago