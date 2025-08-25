Police trainees sit for law exams at Capital Police College under senior supervision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) On the guidance of DIG Law & Order and Training Muhammad Ateeq Tahir, law examinations for the Lower school Course midterm and the Basic Recruit Course (Semester-I) are being held at the Capital Police College Islamabad, under the supervision of Director Special Initiatives Shamsul Haq Durani.

A police spokesperson told APP on Monday that Shamsul Haq Durani is directly overseeing the examination process to ensure discipline, transparency, and strict adherence to prescribed standards. He said the presence of a senior officer reflects the seriousness of the training regime and the focus on fair evaluation of all candidates.

He said these examinations are part of the regular training schedule designed to test the legal knowledge and professional readiness of police trainees. The assessments are aimed at preparing officers to apply laws more effectively in field situations, ensuring both accuracy and accountability in policing.

He added that this initiative is aligned with the broader training policy set under the guidance of DIG Muhammad Ateeq Tahir, who has stressed the importance of capacity building and merit-based evaluation.

/APP-rzr-mkz