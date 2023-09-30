Police training school officers visit PSCA

Under training traffic police officers at Police Training School Farooqabad made a study visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Saturday

LAHORE,(UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Under training traffic police officers at Police Training school Farooqabad made a study visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Saturday.



The delegation comprised over 300 officers and faculty members who participated in the advanced class course. During their visit, the delegation received an informative and comprehensive briefing on the operations of the Safe City initiative.

Shift commander DSPs briefed the delegation about the functioning of the organization and also showed it round.

The delegation was taken to the Police 15 Emergency Helpline and the Electronic Data Analysis Centers.

They were shown the operations and monitoring procedures for key locations in the city. The officers were also briefed on the operations of the Media Management Center and the Advanced Traffic Management System.

The participants lauded the role of Safe City cameras in enforcing traffic regulations and maintaining smooth traffic flow.

The modern traffic management system of Safe City has proven to be a valuable asset to the traffic police.