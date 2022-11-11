UrduPoint.com

Police Training Schools Attacked With Hand Grenade

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Police Training Schools attacked with hand grenade

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) ::Unknown miscreants on Friday morning hurled a hand grenade at Police Training School (PTS) on Kohat-Pindi Road, however, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Spokesman for Kohat police said, miscreants, riding a motorcycle hurled a grenade at the training school, which exploded near the gate.

Soon after the incident, DPO Kohat Shafiullah Khan Gandapur along with a heavy contingent of police reached the spot to inspect the situation. He said perpetrators involved in this activity will not escape the wrath of the law. He also issued directives for a detailed and result-oriented investigation into the incident.

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) was called in which collected important evidence and declared the area as clear of any other explosive device.

Related Topics

Police Road Kohat

Recent Stories

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

1 hour ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

1 hour ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.