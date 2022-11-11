Police Training Schools attacked with hand grenade

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) ::Unknown miscreants on Friday morning hurled a hand grenade at Police Training School (PTS) on Kohat-Pindi Road, however, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Spokesman for Kohat police said, miscreants, riding a motorcycle hurled a grenade at the training school, which exploded near the gate.

Soon after the incident, DPO Kohat Shafiullah Khan Gandapur along with a heavy contingent of police reached the spot to inspect the situation. He said perpetrators involved in this activity will not escape the wrath of the law. He also issued directives for a detailed and result-oriented investigation into the incident.

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) was called in which collected important evidence and declared the area as clear of any other explosive device.