Police Training Session For Protection From Coronavirus Held At Central Police Office

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:07 PM

A special police training session for protection from coronavirus was held at Central Police Office (CPO), here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A special police training session for protection from coronavirus was held at Central Police Office (CPO), here on Tuesday.

The police were imparted training about the use of face masks in a correct way and other precautionary measures for protection from the dangerous virus. A video was shown to the training participants about implementation of the precautionary measures to help them perform their duties without any trouble.

AIG Admin Anwar Khaitran told the training session that all possible precautionary measures were being ensured for protection of the CPO staff from coronavirus.

He said face masks, hand sanitizers along with other essential equipment were being provided to all officials and the police mobile units. Also, hand-washing points have also been established for police force as well as the general public in different areas and chlorine-mixed water spray was being carried out and disinfectant tunnels have been installed at the entry points, he added.

