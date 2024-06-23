Police training workshop

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A one-day training workshop was organized at the RPO office to increase the capacity of newly promoted police officers.

The workshop was held under the direction of Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, in which 50 officers from Sargodha and Mianwali districts participated.

Inspector Zaigham Nisar, Inspector Muhammad Nawaz, Inspector Asim Adnan and Inspector Saleem delivered lectures to make improvements in the investigation of accidents and financial malpractice cases, a spokesman said.