Police training workshop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A two-day training workshop was organized by Punjab Police and UNODC, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

A Punjab police spokesperson said that in the workshop, awareness and training were provided to victim support officers to assist victims of human trafficking, illegal trafficking, and organized crime.

On this occasion, DIG PHP/CTO Lahore Dr. Athar Waheed informed the participants about national and international legal framework against human smuggling and illegal trafficking, while SSP Nida Umar Chatha highlighted the aims and objectives of the workshop, the role and responsibilities of Victim Support Officers.

Experts said that with the help of the workshop, effective support and rehabilitation of victims of crime and exploitation can be ensured. Barristers Hasnain Malik, Waqar Haider Awan, Shagufta Shah, Rubina Shaheen gave a detailed briefing on the identification of victims, fundamental rights, legal, social and practical aspects. The spokesperson said that for effective reporting of cases, various scenarios were provided to the participants through practical exercises and case studies. Certificates and appreciation certificates were distributed among the participants.