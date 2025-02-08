Police Training Workshop
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A two-day training workshop was organized by Punjab Police and UNODC, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
A Punjab police spokesperson said that in the workshop, awareness and training were provided to victim support officers to assist victims of human trafficking, illegal trafficking, and organized crime.
On this occasion, DIG PHP/CTO Lahore Dr. Athar Waheed informed the participants about national and international legal framework against human smuggling and illegal trafficking, while SSP Nida Umar Chatha highlighted the aims and objectives of the workshop, the role and responsibilities of Victim Support Officers.
Experts said that with the help of the workshop, effective support and rehabilitation of victims of crime and exploitation can be ensured. Barristers Hasnain Malik, Waqar Haider Awan, Shagufta Shah, Rubina Shaheen gave a detailed briefing on the identification of victims, fundamental rights, legal, social and practical aspects. The spokesperson said that for effective reporting of cases, various scenarios were provided to the participants through practical exercises and case studies. Certificates and appreciation certificates were distributed among the participants.
Recent Stories
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saleem Memon expresses concern over quarrel between lawyers, Police5 minutes ago
-
Provincial minister inaugurates new shelter home at Darul Amaan in Jhang5 minutes ago
-
Public’s strong trust in PML-N policies evident: Rana Mashhood5 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology to open by Dec: Minister6 minutes ago
-
Police training workshop6 minutes ago
-
CPA conference discusses AI-driven reforms for digital governance, social media regulation6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to remember Kashmir freedom struggle icon shaheed Dr Afzal Guru on his 12th martyrdom anni ..6 minutes ago
-
Shinwari Football Club clinches KCCL District Football Tournament title26 minutes ago
-
Five injured in gas cylinder blast26 minutes ago
-
Ali Muhammad Soomro condoles with former Chairman Senate Muhammad Mian Soomro over his mother's deat ..36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's progress unstoppable, critics of economic recovery now ashamed: Atta Tarar36 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker pledges to uphold democratic principles, parliamentary supremacy46 minutes ago