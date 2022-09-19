Police transfer/posting orders cancelled due to by-election

SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal has cancelled transfer/posting orders of 319 police officials and officers due to by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal has cancelled transfer/posting orders of 319 police officials and officers due to by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII).

He said here on Monday that the transfer/posting orders were cancelled by pursuing directions issued by District Monitoring Officer of Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said that all station house officers and incharges of police units were directed to comply with new orders immediately and make necessary entries regarding "Aamad/Rawangi" of police officials in daily diaries because these orders would come into force instantly.

Transfer/posting of police officials and officers would remain postponed till completion of process of by-election in NA-108, he added.