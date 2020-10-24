Police trying best to maintain peace, law and order in the region

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar said police with in its limited resources are trying best to maintain peace and law and order in the region .

While addressing a press conference in Attock he said at every cost the security of the people and their property will be ensured . The role of the police could further be made affective with the cooperation of the media .

He was flanked by DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani and ASP Amara Shirazi . RPO said that he had a detailed meeting with the DPO and other police officers to get the first hand knowledge about the law and order situation in Attock district and discussed matters pertaining to curtail crimes in the area.

He said , Attock police are doing best and its recent example is the arrest of three culprits who had killed a mobile shop owners and had escaped from the crime scene and for this quick trace of the criminals certainly Attock police deserve appreciation. He said , this govt has done a lot for wllebeing of the police personnel by enhancing salaries while special steps are being taken to over come shortage of police officers and subordinate staff . He said , Punjab govt has announced recruitment of ten thousand police personnel with in two years which will certainly further improve the performance of police force .

He said , this govt has recently handed over five hundred new vehicles to police stations across the Punjab while to improve the capability of investigating officers , special courses are being started . RPO said , those performing their duties religiously and with honesty will be rewarded and those with lethargic attitude and bringing bad name to police will be penalised .

While replying different questions the RPO said that his policy was to make police public friendly and solve the problems of the people on priority . He said , we are in contact with KP police to control interprovincial crimes and smuggling . He said that he had a meeting with ANF officers to control drugs smuggling and said that in this context intelligence based operations will be kept continued.

RPO said that he had a meeting with those who are having police related issues and found most of them satisfied . He emphasized upon the journalists to play their vital role as media is the ears and eyes of the police and both police and media collectivley can better eradicate crimes from the society-