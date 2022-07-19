Police, ulema, elected representatives urged to work for peace in Muharram Haram-2022

Mayor of Provincial Metropolis, Haji Zubair Ali here Tuesday urged police authorities, elected representatives, ulema and elders of the area to work together and strive for peace in Muharram Haram 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Mayor of Provincial Metropolis, Haji Zubair Ali here Tuesday urged police authorities, elected representatives, ulema and elders of the area to work together and strive for peace in Muharram Haram 2022.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with SSP Operation Kashif Abbassi that was also attended by SP Cantt, SP Rural, SP City and Director East were also present on the occasion.

In the meeting, the measures taken to maintain a peaceful environment during Muharram were reviewed in detail. It was decided that strict action will be taken against those who spread sectarian content.

Haji Zubair Ali also directed Director East (Town-II) to finalize all the arrangements including deployment of security personnel, establishment of control room besides beefing up security in and around the Imambargahs and other religious places before the start of Muharramul Haram.