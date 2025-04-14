Police uncover robbery gang involved in major heist, recover Rs 2.9 mln

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In a major breakthrough, Khan Raziq Shaheed Police Station under the City Division Monday successfully busted a gang involved in a robbery, in which Rs 2.9 million were snatched from a Currency dealer.

Acting on the complaint filed by the victim, Faqir Muhammad, the investigation team followed scientific and modern investigative techniques to trace and apprehend the suspects.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Muhammad Wali, Majeed Ullah, and Nawab.

According to police sources, the robbers were tracked down during a focused operation carried out under the direct supervision of SP City Division Khalid Khan.

The special task force also included DSP City Imtiaz Alam Khan, DSP Investigation Khalid Khan, SHO Khan Raziq Shaheed Police Station Mudassir Iqbal, and key investigation officers.

During initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to orchestrating and executing the robbery in a pre-planned manner.

Based on their information, the full amount stolen, Rs 2.9 million was successfully recovered.

Officials believed that the arrested men may reveal more critical information in the coming days.

Meanwhile, police operations have intensified across the district to clamp down on street crimes, following the directives of senior officials.