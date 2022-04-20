UrduPoint.com

Police Undergo Anti-riot, Tear Gas Reserve Training

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Khanewal policemen on Tuesday underwent a day long training on anti-riot operations and tear gas reserves at the police lines

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Khanewal policemen on Tuesday underwent a day long training on anti-riot operations and tear gas reserves at the police lines.

Inspector Muhammad Akram enlightened police officials on different techniques on how to deal with emergency situations and keep law and order under control.

DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas said that the training was meant to enhance capacity of police officials and lauded the role of anti-riot force in keeping the law and order situation under control.

He said that district police was alert and always ready to utilize all resources to protect the life and property of people from criminals.

