Police undergo training on online ACR system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Higher hierarchy of Multan police attended two training sessions on online Annual Confidential Reports (ACR) system here Tuesday.

The initiative was taken on the orders of IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastgir to address problem of delay in processing ACRs of officials, police spokesman said.

SSP investigations Rab Nawaz Tulla, SP Gulgasht Ahmad Nawaz Shah, SP CIA Sajjad Hussain Gujjar, SP Sadar Rao Naeem Shahid, SP Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) Talat Habib, DSPs besides ACR reporting officers attended the training sessions.

Incharge computer branch Muhammad Nadeem said that the online ACRs system would work as part of Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) that is already functional with help from Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

He said, ACRs are processed at four stages in police department, first by the CRC or concerned Incharge, second by the DSP, then SP as first counter signing officer and then the final authority of the rank of DIG.

He said that senior officials would be given passwords to have access to online ACR forms and then they would fill in these forms and send to the relevant quarters for further processing.

First training session was held at the CPO office and the second at RPO office, the IT incharge said.