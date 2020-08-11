UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Undergo Training On Online ACR System

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

Police undergo training on online ACR system

Higher hierarchy of Multan police attended two training sessions on online Annual Confidential Reports (ACR) system here Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Higher hierarchy of Multan police attended two training sessions on online Annual Confidential Reports (ACR) system here Tuesday.

The initiative was taken on the orders of IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastgir to address problem of delay in processing ACRs of officials, police spokesman said.

SSP investigations Rab Nawaz Tulla, SP Gulgasht Ahmad Nawaz Shah, SP CIA Sajjad Hussain Gujjar, SP Sadar Rao Naeem Shahid, SP Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) Talat Habib, DSPs besides ACR reporting officers attended the training sessions.

Incharge computer branch Muhammad Nadeem said that the online ACRs system would work as part of Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) that is already functional with help from Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

He said, ACRs are processed at four stages in police department, first by the CRC or concerned Incharge, second by the DSP, then SP as first counter signing officer and then the final authority of the rank of DIG.

He said that senior officials would be given passwords to have access to online ACR forms and then they would fill in these forms and send to the relevant quarters for further processing.

First training session was held at the CPO office and the second at RPO office, the IT incharge said.

Related Topics

Multan Police Technology Punjab CIA Costa Rican Colon Women From

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

2 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

3 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

3 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

4 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

4 hours ago

Cambodia to Suspend Air Services With Philippines ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.