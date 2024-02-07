Open Menu

Police Unearth Distillery, Recover 20 Liters Of Liquor

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Wah Saddar Police on Wednesday raided a distillery and recovered 20 liters of locally made liquor during crackdown of liquor trade.

According to Police Spokesperson, Wah Saddar Police raided the distillery, which was located in a residential area, and arrested the owner, Amjad.

The police also seized the distillery equipment and the liquor that was being manufactured.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

