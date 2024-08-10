Police unearth liquor factory; recover 180 liters liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Police on Saturday unearthed a liquor factory and recovered a huge quantity of locally made liquor, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Saddar Baroni police conducted a raid and arrested a suspect namely Arshad alias ‘Bhola’ who was running a liquor factory.

He said acting on a tip-off a team from Saddar Baroni police station conducted a raid and arrested an accused.

During interrogation, the suspect informed that he was running a distillery and on his identification, the police raided the unit and confiscated 180 liters liquor, 200 empty bottles, packing material, and other items.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, appreciated SHO and the police team and directed to accelerate operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers.