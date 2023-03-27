UrduPoint.com

Police Unearth 'organ Transplant Gang', Six Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Police unearth 'organ transplant gang', six arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Taxila Police have unearthed a gang that was involved in 'depriving' people of their kidneys and selling these kidneys to other patients at a high price.

According to police sources, a police party arrested six people including a doctor and nurse red-handed during a raid. Acting on a tip-off, a police party led by station house officer Sub Inspector Sarmad Ilyas along with PHOTA staff raided a house and found an operation of kidney transplant was carried out.

Police arrested six persons red-handed including notorious transplant expert Dr Fawad Mumtaz, nurse Sobia, paramedical staff Muhamad Husnain and Muhammad Shareef. As many as 9 other facilitators managed to escape from the scene successfully.

Sources said that a case was registered against the accused under the transplantation of human organs and tissues act 2010 and launched further investigation. Police sources said that the donor and receiver were shifted to Rawalpindi hospital.

Related Topics

Police Doctor Rawalpindi Price Taxila From

Recent Stories

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regi ..

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regional industry plans multi-bill ..

29 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al Gergawi as Vice President

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Cham ..

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Championship kicks off

44 minutes ago
 Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in ..

Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in train fares

45 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentiona ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentional destruction of historic, nat ..

1 hour ago
 CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.