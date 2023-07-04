Police unearths gutka factory in Keamari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district Keamari Police on Tuesday unearthed a gutka production factory and arrested an accused allegedly involved in production and supply of gutka while two accused managed to escape during the raid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The district Keamari Police on Tuesday unearthed a gutka production factory and arrested an accused allegedly involved in production and supply of gutka while two accused managed to escape during the raid.

According to a spokesman for Keamari Police, a team led by SHO Pak Colony police station raided a gutka factory established in a godown in Niazi Muhalla Mewashah.

An accused involved in the production and supply of gutka identified as Arif Khan Niazi was arrested from the spot while two accused namely Mutiullah Niazi and Babar Niazi fled from the scene.

The police during the raid seized 95kg betel nut, 110 packets of prepared gutka, a sack of packing wrappers, a machine and other things.

A case had been registered and further investigations were initiated.