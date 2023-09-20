Police unfold blind murder mystery, accused held

SWABI, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) ::Yar Hussain Police traced the blind murder of young Shayan and arrested the accused here on Wednesday, Police Control Swabi confirmed.

Shayan was shot and killed by an unknown accused, SP Investigation Khan Khel Khan led by DSP Lahore Roohul Amin Khan along with SHO Yar Hussain Sub Inspector Altaf Khan, investigation officers and Hafiz Zahid Ali started the investigation by collecting evidence from the crime scene, on the identification of the plaintiff by using modern lines.

The alleged accused Rabnawaz alias Muna son of Munifat Khan of Yar Hussain was detained. During the investigation, he confessed to his crime. He took Shayan out of the house along with his son Rashid over a dispute over a money transaction and left the dead body in the wasteland by firing firearms at Kocha Makamamat. Further investigations are underway.