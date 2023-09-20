Open Menu

Police Unfold Blind Murder Mystery, Accused Held

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Police unfold blind murder mystery, accused held

SWABI, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) ::Yar Hussain Police traced the blind murder of young Shayan and arrested the accused here on Wednesday, Police Control Swabi confirmed.

Shayan was shot and killed by an unknown accused, SP Investigation Khan Khel Khan led by DSP Lahore Roohul Amin Khan along with SHO Yar Hussain Sub Inspector Altaf Khan, investigation officers and Hafiz Zahid Ali started the investigation by collecting evidence from the crime scene, on the identification of the plaintiff by using modern lines.

The alleged accused Rabnawaz alias Muna son of Munifat Khan of Yar Hussain was detained. During the investigation, he confessed to his crime. He took Shayan out of the house along with his son Rashid over a dispute over a money transaction and left the dead body in the wasteland by firing firearms at Kocha Makamamat. Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Firing Murder Police Young Rashid Swabi Money From

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi writes heart-touching note on daught ..

Shahid Afridi writes heart-touching note on daughter Ansha's wedding

11 minutes ago
 HBMSU holds its annual gathering exploring AI, it ..

HBMSU holds its annual gathering exploring AI, its applications in higher educa ..

20 minutes ago
 Discos seek Rs1.83 per unit increase in Oct electr ..

Discos seek Rs1.83 per unit increase in Oct electricity bills

21 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit Organisation launches kno ..

World Governments Summit Organisation launches knowledge partnership with India ..

35 minutes ago
 DXB tops Airport Connectivity Rankings in Asia-Pac ..

DXB tops Airport Connectivity Rankings in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

1 hour ago
 UAE recruits more than 40 ITTI certified assessors ..

UAE recruits more than 40 ITTI certified assessors to help transform factories a ..

1 hour ago
ADB expresses optimism for Pakistan's economic rec ..

ADB expresses optimism for Pakistan's economic recovery in 2024

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Malta agree to boost trade, economic tie ..

Pakistan, Malta agree to boost trade, economic ties

2 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination carries out testing for Em ..

2 hours ago
 ADIB achieves 45% Emiratisation rate across range ..

ADIB achieves 45% Emiratisation rate across range of positions

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, KSA agree to deepen cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, KSA agree to deepen cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Con ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan