Police Unit 'Muhafiz Force' formed to combat crimes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Sheikh informed that a 'Muhafaz Force' comprising 80 policemen had been formed in the city to deal security issues at trade centers and industrial zone, adding that the force would become operational from next week.

He informed this while addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at HCCI) secretariat on Tuesday.

He urged traders and businesspersons to install close circuit television cameras (CCTV) in the market so that the same could be connected with command-and-control center of the Police in order to ensure security and prompt action against criminals.

He promised best available security for Hyderabad city.

About recent wave of crimes, he said that he had asked SHOs to create data base of flood affected people arriving in Hyderabad city. He said that snap checking of flood affected people would also be started and added that police posts would also be created in this regard.

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Siddiqui congratulated SSP for being conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz (SI).

He said that there was strong working relationship between the business community and district police.

The HCCI President said that business community had always played its role in progress of the city.

In the past, he informed that traders were being looted while they were transferring cash from banks to their workplace. He said business community wanted long-term posting of dedicated officers like him in the district.

He said that police had done a good job by launching a crackdown against criminal. He said flood was a natural calamity and business community had wholeheartedly worked for providing relief goods to affected communities. He said that it was not any favour of business community but its moral responsibility The HCCI President urged SSP to ensure that his force remained vigilant in this regard.

He also urged Sindh government and respective district administrations to make proper and effective planning for Rehabilitation of rain affected people in their home cities so that they could return to their normal life.

The Senior Vice President Najmuddin Qureshi thanked SSP. Vice President Awais Khan, MPA Nadeem Siddiqui, Chairman Law and Order Sub-Committee Mirza Hassan Masood Baig and others were also present.