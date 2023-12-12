Open Menu

Police Unveil Comprehensive Plan To Combat Street Crimes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Police unveil comprehensive plan to combat street crimes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Superintendent Police (SP) Osama Amin Cheema of Fakirabad division on Tuesday conducted a crime meeting with police officers to ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property.

Emphasizing zero tolerance for compromises on public safety, a comprehensive strategy was devised, focusing on hotspots and trouble points to eliminate street crimes.

The implemented plan includes information-based search operations, surprise raids, increased police patrols, intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking, and accelerating crackdowns against wanted criminals.

The SP directed the acceleration of the crackdown on narcotics and the prompt resolution of public social issues.

He stressed the importance of raising awareness among the public and finding timely solutions to their problems.

The meeting concluded with the directive to further enhance and expedite efforts to curb criminal activities and maintain law and order in the region.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Law And Order Criminals

Recent Stories

Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PE ..

Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PEDO Chief

6 minutes ago
 SECP all set to host International InsureImpact Co ..

SECP all set to host International InsureImpact Conference 2023

18 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

20 seconds ago
 Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

21 seconds ago
 Capital's air quality unhealthy as PM2.5 ratio bey ..

Capital's air quality unhealthy as PM2.5 ratio beyond permissible limits

23 seconds ago
 Seminar held on “Influence of Climate Change on ..

4 seconds ago
700 ton waste being dumped at landfill site under ..

700 ton waste being dumped at landfill site under safe procedures

6 seconds ago
 PFA sealed two confectionery units for misbranding

PFA sealed two confectionery units for misbranding

7 seconds ago
 One-window business facilitation center in the pip ..

One-window business facilitation center in the pipeline: commissioner

9 seconds ago
 Mirpur pitch rated unsatisfactory

Mirpur pitch rated unsatisfactory

10 seconds ago
 Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejec ..

Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejection

22 minutes ago
 USC ensures procurement of items through open tend ..

USC ensures procurement of items through open tender as per rules of PPRA

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan