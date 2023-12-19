Open Menu

Police Unveil Comprehensive Plan To Combat Street Crimes

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Police unveil comprehensive plan to combat street crimes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Superintendent Police (SP) Osama Amin Cheema of Fakirabad division on Tuesday conducted a crime meeting with police officers to ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property.

Emphasizing zero tolerance for compromises on public safety, a comprehensive strategy was devised, focusing on hotspots and trouble points to eliminate street crimes.

The implemented plan includes information-based search operations, surprise raids, increased police patrols, intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking, and accelerating crackdowns against wanted criminals.

The SP directed the acceleration of the crackdown on narcotics and the prompt resolution of public social issues.

He stressed the importance of raising awareness among the public and finding timely solutions to their problems.

The meeting concluded with the directive to further enhance and expedite efforts to curb criminal activities and maintain law and order in the region.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Law And Order Criminals

Recent Stories

PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, Electron ..

PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, Electronic Public Procurement System i ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan announces squad for upcoming New Zealand ..

Pakistan announces squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

1 hour ago
 PSL Season 9: Quetta Gladiators deliberate removal ..

PSL Season 9: Quetta Gladiators deliberate removal of Sarfraz Ahmed as Captain

1 hour ago
 Explainer: New rules in President's Trophy Grade-I

Explainer: New rules in President's Trophy Grade-I

2 hours ago
 Sanam challenges Maryam Nawaz to contest upcoming ..

Sanam challenges Maryam Nawaz to contest upcoming elections against her

2 hours ago
 FreeFire: A Battle Royale Extravaganza

FreeFire: A Battle Royale Extravaganza

2 hours ago
Embracing Winter Comfort With Haier Inverter Air C ..

Embracing Winter Comfort With Haier Inverter Air Conditioners and the Hazards of ..

2 hours ago
 Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of p ..

Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of police raid at her home

4 hours ago
 At least 118 dead, several others injured in earth ..

At least 118 dead, several others injured in earthquake in Northwest China

5 hours ago
 Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional sec ..

Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional security

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan