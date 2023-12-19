Police unveil comprehensive plan to combat street crimes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Superintendent Police (SP) Osama Amin Cheema of Fakirabad division on Tuesday conducted a crime meeting with police officers to ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property.

Emphasizing zero tolerance for compromises on public safety, a comprehensive strategy was devised, focusing on hotspots and trouble points to eliminate street crimes.

The implemented plan includes information-based search operations, surprise raids, increased police patrols, intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking, and accelerating crackdowns against wanted criminals.

The SP directed the acceleration of the crackdown on narcotics and the prompt resolution of public social issues.

He stressed the importance of raising awareness among the public and finding timely solutions to their problems.

The meeting concluded with the directive to further enhance and expedite efforts to curb criminal activities and maintain law and order in the region.