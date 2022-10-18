UrduPoint.com

Police Uploads Record Of Over 12K Criminals On 'Eagle Eye' App

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Police uploads record of over 12K criminals on 'Eagle Eye' App

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad district police uploaded a record of more than 12,000 criminals on recently introduced an application 'Eagle Eye'.

A spokesperson said here on Tuesday that record of proclaimed offenders, court absconders, murder, robbery, dacoity-cum-murder, street robberies, narcotics suppliers, illicit weapon holders, abduction for ransom, theft, car and motorcycle snatching, rape, cattle hustling and other had been uploaded on the App.

He said that initially, only investigation officers of all police stations had been given access to the App. The data on the basis of the name of criminal, crime, gang, activity, division (town) circle has been uploaded on the App which was inaugurated by CPO Umar Saeed Malik last Thursday.

