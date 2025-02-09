Police urge drivers to install back lights to prevent accidents

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Drivers have been urged to install back lights in their vehicles to reduce the risk of road accidents.

This was stressed during a seminar, organised by the Motorway and National Highway Police to raise awareness, particularly among drivers using motorways and national highways.

Addressing the seminar, Chief Patrolling Officer Syed Rizwan Shah said that the absence of back lights was a major cause of accidents.

He stressed that all vehicles, especially those traveling on highways, must have properly functioning back lights to enhance road safety.

He advised that tractor-trolleys and heavy loader vehicles should stay in the left lane and must have reflective yellow belts on the rear to ensure visibility for fast-approaching vehicles. Additionally, he reminded drivers to always overtake from the right side rather than the left and urged extra caution when driving in smog or fog conditions.