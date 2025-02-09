Police Urge Drivers To Install Back Lights To Prevent Accidents
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Drivers have been urged to install back lights in their vehicles to reduce the risk of road accidents.
This was stressed during a seminar, organised by the Motorway and National Highway Police to raise awareness, particularly among drivers using motorways and national highways.
Addressing the seminar, Chief Patrolling Officer Syed Rizwan Shah said that the absence of back lights was a major cause of accidents.
He stressed that all vehicles, especially those traveling on highways, must have properly functioning back lights to enhance road safety.
He advised that tractor-trolleys and heavy loader vehicles should stay in the left lane and must have reflective yellow belts on the rear to ensure visibility for fast-approaching vehicles. Additionally, he reminded drivers to always overtake from the right side rather than the left and urged extra caution when driving in smog or fog conditions.
Recent Stories
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..
DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption
GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..
UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..
Africa to establish its own credit rating agency
29 people confirmed missing after landslide in China
China's CPI up 0.5% in January
Kosovars go to polls in early parliamentary elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler arrested, recovered 1480g hashish1 minute ago
-
4 injured in vehicle collision with police van1 minute ago
-
Bani Police bust 3-member bike lifters’ gang1 minute ago
-
Police urge drivers to install back lights to prevent accidents1 minute ago
-
4 hurt in road mishap1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi invites investors to explore business opportunities in KP1 minute ago
-
Food commodities' quality, prices inspected21 minutes ago
-
PML-N leaders rendered lots of sacrifices for democracy: Attaullah Tarar41 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Education Board of Governors meets51 minutes ago
-
CM lauded for launching anti-encroachment operation51 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Kot Wasawa Police arrest wanted criminal in murder case1 hour ago