Police Urge Public To Avoid Aerial Firing, Wheelie On Chaand Raat, Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Police urge public to avoid aerial firing, wheelie on Chaand Raat, Eid

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The district police have urged the public to refrain from aerial firing and one-wheeling during Chaand Raat and Eidul Fitr to ensure a peaceful celebration.

A police spokesman stated on Sunday that District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf has issued strict directives to the Sargodha police, emphasising that aerial firing is a criminal offence that can result in serious injuries or fatalities. He instructed officers to use all available resources to prevent this dangerous practice and raise public awareness.

Highlighting the increased risk of aerial firing in the last 10 days of Ramazan and on Eid, the DPO directed police stations to launch awareness campaigns and engage religious scholars, local leaders, and civil society in discouraging the act.

He warned that violators would face strict legal action and could spend Eid behind bars.

Additionally, the police will crack down on vehicles with tinted windows, unregistered vehicles, and motorcycles without number plates. Underage drivers and one-wheelers will also face strict action.

To manage Eid crowds, a one-way traffic system will be enforced in markets to prevent congestion. Police will monitor entry and exit points of the city and markets for suspicious individuals, while mobile and patrolling teams will be strengthened to ensure security and prevent untoward incidents.

