Police use e-technology to listen public issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :To reduce the risk involved in holding physical meeting at one place, police here on Tuesday organized `e-kutchery' in Saddar Zone to listen public problems and resolve them accordingly.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar directly listened to the problems of people. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk and office bearer of traders' community were also present while citizens from various walks of life participated in this `e-kutchery'.

This initiative of Islamabad police was also appreciated by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer through video link. The proceedings of this `e-kutchery' went on FM Radio 92.4 of Islamabad Traffic Police.

The IGP listened to the problems of citizens and assured to resolve them on merit, besides providing people justice at their door step as per vision of the prime minister of Pakistan.

Aamir Zulfiqar said Islamabad police was creating awareness among citizens to adopt precautionary measures and also doing its best to ensure protection of the lives and property of citizens.

The police chief said successful policing was not possible without cooperation of the citizens.

He also thanked the philanthropists and volunteers who coordinated with police during this phase of COVID-19.

The participants of the `e-kutchery' appreciated the role of police in creating awareness among citizens against COVID-19 besides maintaining law and order and also ensuring fair distribution of ration among the deserving people with the help of philanthropists. They also lauded the front line role of Islamabad police in fight against COVID-19.

The IGP said action was being taken against drug pushers and land mafia and those involved in anti-social activities would not be spared.

He also urged the traders' community to ensure implementation on SOPs after easing of lockdown as the precautionary measures were the only solution to curb coronavirus.