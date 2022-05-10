UrduPoint.com

Police Use Tear Gas, Baton Charge Against WWB Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Police use tear gas, baton charge against WWB employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The City Police used tear gas and baton charged against employees of Workers Welfare board (WWB) ,who were protesting in front of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday afternoon for fulfillment of their demands.

Hundreds of employees holding placards and banners were demanding an increase in salaries and pension and service structure etc.

The police and WWB workers clashed after the latter blocked Khyber Road in front of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly for traffic.

Police arrested several protestors and shifted them to mobile van. Traffic was suspended on Khyber Road after the incident for traffic for about two hours. The traffic was diverted to Shahmi Road and Sher Suri Road.

Later, Khyber road was opened for traffic.

Related Topics

Assembly Police Mobile Road Traffic Van Gas

Recent Stories

3 killed, 1,002 injured in Punjab road accidents

3 killed, 1,002 injured in Punjab road accidents

27 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital ensures safety arrangements again ..

Nishtar Hospital ensures safety arrangements against Omicron variant

27 minutes ago
 Imran has no moral ground to seek SC intervention ..

Imran has no moral ground to seek SC intervention on Cheema's removal: Marriyum

27 minutes ago
 Tariq Bashir welcomes China's Royal Group investme ..

Tariq Bashir welcomes China's Royal Group investment in livestock sector develop ..

31 minutes ago
 Lighting fire, carrying flammables in forests' vic ..

Lighting fire, carrying flammables in forests' vicinity banned

54 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar retreats from 20-year high

U.S. dollar retreats from 20-year high

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.