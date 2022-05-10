Police use tear gas, baton charge against WWB employees

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The City Police used tear gas and baton charged against employees of Workers Welfare board (WWB) ,who were protesting in front of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday afternoon for fulfillment of their demands.

Hundreds of employees holding placards and banners were demanding an increase in salaries and pension and service structure etc.

The police and WWB workers clashed after the latter blocked Khyber Road in front of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly for traffic.

Police arrested several protestors and shifted them to mobile van. Traffic was suspended on Khyber Road after the incident for traffic for about two hours. The traffic was diverted to Shahmi Road and Sher Suri Road.

Later, Khyber road was opened for traffic.