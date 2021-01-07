UrduPoint.com
Police Using Info-tech To Improve Public Service Delivery: IGP

Police using info-tech to improve public service delivery: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani Thursday said that the Punjab Police were effectively using modern information technology to protect the lives and property of citizens, control crimes and improve public service delivery.

He was addressing the officers during a ceremony held at the Central Police Office here. He said that the role of supervisory officers at the level of SDPOs was of utmost importance for further improving performance of the police force. He said that all affairs of the police station had been integrated in the police station record management software, so that supervisory officers might closely monitor front desk, lodging of FIRs, status of zimnis, strength of staff, operations and updated status of investigation.

The IG Punjab distributed computer systems and other related equipment equipped with modern features to the SDPOs of Lahore Police.

DIG Waqas Nazir said that a phased project of distribution of modern computer system to all SDPOs of Punjab had been formally launched, and after Lahore, in the next phase, supervisory officers would be provided modern computers and equipment in other districts of the province.

Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

