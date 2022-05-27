Police using modern methods to demolish criminals dens

Police was fully active and was using modern technology to demolish the dens of criminals across the district

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Police was fully active and was using modern technology to demolish the dens of criminals across the district.

Police was mobilized and launching mega crackdown on daily basis to nabbed dangerous and most wanted criminals in the area.

This was said by District Police officer Vehari Muhammad Tariq Aziz while taking to APP on Friday.

He said that special teams have been formed in this regard and intelligent departments would help those police teams to netted the dacoits, robbers and proclaimed offenders.

Talking to APP, DPO said that mega modern plan to demolish the safe shelters of criminals was ready and police have been given the free hand for legal raids to arrest criminals according to law.

District Police officer said that department has well equipped police to tight the noose around criminals and hoped that police will try its level best for the eradication of crime in the district