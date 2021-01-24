UrduPoint.com
Police Using Modern Technology To Address Public Issues : IGP

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Sunday visited various police stations and inspected newly installed CCTV system for monitoring all activities inside police stations.

Upon his arrival at Police Lines Nowshera, a contingent of police presented guard of honour.

District Police Officer, Najam Al Hasnain and other senior police officials were present on the occasion.

The IGP inspected the newly installed CCTV system to monitor lockup, Moharar, various public dealing sections of the police stations.

District Police Officer, Najam Al Hasnain gave a detailed briefing on the installation of CCTV system.

The IGP was informed that cameras have been installed and activated at lockup, Moharar and Station House Officer (SHO) offices in three police stations, while other police stations would be equipped with the facility soon.

The IGP was further informed that the cameras were directly connected to the office of District Police Officer and central monitoring room.

The Inspector General of Police was given a practical demonstration of surveillance by watching the live footage of lockup, Muharar and SHO offices.

Later, the IGP visited Nowshera Kalan police station and inspected its various sections.

He checked the records and talked to police personnel about their work and problems.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said olice performance and behavior would further improve with installation of cameras and monitoring system as well as it would facilitate people to address their issues timely.

He said all such positive measures at police stations would increase public confidence on police and would be helpful to address their complaints.

The IGP further said police were trying to provide maximum relief to people through modern technology.

