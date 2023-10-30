'Police utilizing all possible resources to ensure security of people'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Regional Police officer Sargodha Sharuk Kamal Sidiqui said on Monday

that police were striving hard to control the crimes across the region and

for this purpose, revolutionary steps were being taken.

He stated this while chairing a meeting regarding annual performance of

Sargodha police. All DPOs of the region attending the meeting.

The RPO was briefed that 162 most wanted gangs were busted in Sargodha

region with the recovery of valuables.

Sharuk Kamal was also briefed that Sargodha region police also busted

6226 proclaimed offenders and court absconders during the current year.

The police also traced 34 blind murder cases after using modern technology.

RPO directed all DPOs concerned to focus on masses' service.