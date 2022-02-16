UrduPoint.com

Police Utilizing All Resources To Maintain Law & Order: AIG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 09:38 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal Wednesday said that police were utilizing all its resources to maintain law and order and to curb criminals in South Punjab as per Punjab government's priorities.

He said that the efforts of Regional and District Police Officials to reduce crime ratio in South Punjab were commendable.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of South Punjab Police Officers here.

Regional Police Officer Multan Javed Akbar Riaz, RPO Bahawalpur Sher Akbar, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Waqas Nazir ,DPOs of all districts of South Punjab, AIG Discipline South Punjab Police Office Imran Shaukat, AIG Investigation Rana Muhammad Ashraf and others were present in the meeting.

Zafar Iqbal said the law and order situation had improved due to arrest of proclaimed offenders and court absconders in special operations.

He ordered to take strict departmental action if any police official or employee found involved in supervising crime.

He directed the officials to take special initiatives in controlling organized crime and adopt zero tolerance policy on drug dealers, gambling and other crimes.

AIG Police South further ordered to ensure prompt registration of FIRs and take full advantage of IT system to trace criminals and bring criminals to justice.

Zafar Iqbal asked police officials to install CCTV cameras in major malls and markets and residential areas with the assistance of citizens for prompt action against criminals and steps to remove hurdles in Multan safe city project.

RPOs briefed Zafar Iqbal about law and order situation and police initiatives.

