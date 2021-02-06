Police van attacked, two outlaws injure

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Police van came under attack reportedly by accomplices of the two accused persons who were taken away to recover weapons used in multiple robbery cases registered with Police Station Sadar Shujabad.

According to spokesman, its prison vehicle was attacked near Obara Shumali during late night hours of yesterday.

It compelled the police team to hold retaliatory firing. However, the attackers fled away by taking benefit of the darkness of night .

The arrested outlaws named as Muhammad Bilal and Shah Nawaz got wounded by firing of their own accomplices.

Senior police officers reached out to the crime scene while different investigation teams were constituted to nab attackers of the police. The prison van also got badly hit by series of bullets firing, it was said.