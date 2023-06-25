Open Menu

Police Van Escorting Amir Muqam's Vehicle Overturned

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Police van escorting Amir Muqam's vehicle overturned

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The police convoy escorting Engr Amir Muqam, adviser to the Prime Minister, has met a road accident here Sunday.

Police said that a pickup of police escorting the vehicle of Engr Amir Muqam was overturned on road after the Adviser was returning from Khwazakhela where he inaugurated a Passport Office.

Few policemen sustained minor injuries and were rushed to hospital. Amir Muqam remained unhurt.

Amir Muqam immediately came out of his vehicle and inquired after the health of the injured policemen.

