Police van fell into ravine, one died, five injured

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A man died while five policemen sustained injuries when a police van fell into a deep gorge at Data Mansehra.

According to the police sources, on the complaint of Salahudding resident of Data village, Mansehra police was heading towards his village for investigation, when they reach near the village suddenly the breaks of the police van failed as a result the van plunged into a deep gorge.

Salahuudin died at the spot while other five policemen including a female constable sustained injuries, Rescue 1122 recovered the injured and dead from the gorge.

After first aid injured policemen and the body of Salahuudin was shifted to the King Abdullah hospital Manshera.

After completion of medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to the heirs.