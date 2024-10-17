Open Menu

Police Van Targeted In IED Blast

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A police mobile van was targeted by an Improvised Explosive Device (IDE) planted on roadside in Urmar area here, wherein no casualty was reported.

According to district police the van was targeted by terrorists when it was on routine patrolling in the area, however no major or minor damage was reported in the incident.

The officials of police and bomb disposal unit reached the blast site and cleared the site from any further explosive material. The police cordoned off the area and started a search operation to trace the culprits.

