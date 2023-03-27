Police van turns turtle, constable injured

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :A police constable was injured when the official police vehicle turned turtle during a routine patrolling here the other day.

According to police sources, Sub-inspector Niaz Ahmad and constable Irshad along with Station House Officer (SHO) and other police officials were on an official van.

When their vehicle reached Qadir Pur Laar, it slipped and turned upside down into the field due to heavy mud on road. Resultantly, constable named Muhammad Irshad sustained injuries.

Rescuers reached the spot and administered first aid to him.

No further loss of life was reported as a result of the accident, the sources added.