Police vehicle-dumper collision claims two lives in Nankana Sahib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Atleast two police personnel lost their lives as their vehicle collided with a dumper at Kheyaray interchange near Abdul Hakeem motorway Nankana Sahib on Thursday afternoon.

According to details, the deceases personnel were a sub-inspector and a constable while two more policemen sustained injuries.

Rescue sources said bodies had been shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), private news channel reported.