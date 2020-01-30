UrduPoint.com
Police Vehicle-dumper Collision Claims Two Lives In Nankana Sahib

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:46 PM

Police vehicle-dumper collision claims two lives in Nankana Sahib

Atleast two police personnel lost their lives as their vehicle collided with a dumper at Kheyaray interchange near Abdul Hakeem motorway Nankana Sahib on Thursday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Atleast two police personnel lost their lives as their vehicle collided with a dumper at Kheyaray interchange near Abdul Hakeem motorway Nankana Sahib on Thursday afternoon.

According to details, the deceases personnel were a sub-inspector and a constable while two more policemen sustained injuries.

Rescue sources said bodies had been shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), private news channel reported.

