Police Vehicle-dumper Collision Claims Two Lives In Nankana Sahib
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Atleast two police personnel lost their lives as their vehicle collided with a dumper at Kheyaray interchange near Abdul Hakeem motorway Nankana Sahib on Thursday afternoon.
According to details, the deceases personnel were a sub-inspector and a constable while two more policemen sustained injuries.
Rescue sources said bodies had been shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), private news channel reported.