Police vehicles get safety accessories, equipment

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas Wednesday distributed safety equipment and accessories to be installed in the police vehicles of all police stations to enhance police capacity to help people in emergency situations and for effective anti-crime operations.

DPO distributed portable stairs, first aid boxes, wireless sets and fire extinguishing equipment among the police officers in line with orders of IGP Punjab.

Accompanying DSP Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza Bhatti, DPO gave police officers guidelines on how to operate and keep the vehicles and equipment functional through proper maintenance.