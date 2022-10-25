"Police Vision Faisalabad" unique project for crime elimination: IGP Faisal Shahkar

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that "Police Vision Faisalabad" is a unique project in terms of modern policing and crime control, which will provide special help in crime control, monitoring of sensitive places and eradication of anti-social elements in Faisalabad city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that "Police Vision Faisalabad" is a unique project in terms of modern policing and crime control, which will provide special help in crime control, monitoring of sensitive places and eradication of anti-social elements in Faisalabad city.

He expressed these views, while inaugurating the modern policing project "Police Vision" at Police Lines Faisalabad here on Tuesday.

He said that 400 CCTV cameras had been installed in the city under "Police Vision" to monitor the central and important places of the city. The IG Punjab said that "Police Vision" included mobile tracking unit, vehicle tracking unit, Pukar 15 and other wings to support the investigating officers, while the monitoring desk of all mobile applications made in relation to modern policing had also been built in the same project, he added.

He appreciated the special gallery in "Police Vision" where photographs of martyrs and Ghazis were displayed to pay tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs and veterans (Ghazis) of Faisalabad Police.

The IGP directed that the crackdown should be expedited to eliminate organised crime from all districts of Faisalabad region and the accused involved in street & serious crimes should be arrested and punished.

IGP Faisal said that operations should be carried out on a daily basis to eradicate the narcotics, while there should be no delay in strict measures under zero-tolerance to eradicate gender-based crimes, he added.

He also presided over the crime meeting at the RPO office and issued instructions to all officers of region.

On arrival at the police line, the armed police contingent paid salutations to IG Punjab. The IGP Punjab laid flowers at the martyrs memorial in Tariq Mujahid Shaheed Police Line Faisalabad.

CPO Faisalabad, while briefing the IGP about latest project said that a special cell had been created in "Police Vision" for round-the-clock live monitoring of media channels and digital media sources.

He inaugurated the martyrs' memorial at CPO House and met the families of police martyrs there and inquired about the problems. He also planted saplings with the children of the martyrs.

Later, the IGP distributed laptops among the children of martyrs. He heard the problems of jawans in Police Line Darbar and issued orders on-the-spot to solve them.