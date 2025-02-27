Police Warn Of Strict Action Against Over-speeding On Motorways
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has launched a special campaign against over-speeding, following the directives of IGP Motorway Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja.
According to a spokesperson, vehicles exceeding 150 km/h on the motorway would be stopped immediately. He said that not only fine would be imposed, but an FIR would also be registered against the law violators.
As per the regulations, the speed limit for cars on three-lane motorways is set at 120 km/h, while public service vehicles must not exceed 110 km/h.
Authorities have emphasised that speed monitoring on national highways will be made more effective to prevent accidents. Additionally, ensuring safety barriers on motorways is a priority to enhance road safety. The Motorway Police reaffirmed that providing safe travel on national highways remains their top priority.
