Police warn owners of smoke-emitting vehicles and factories

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) In view of the smog, the Sialkot Police have warned the owners of smoke-emitting vehicles and factories to take steps to prevent air pollution.

According to the police spokesman, the Sialkot police has issued instructions and said that the citizens should get their smoke emitting vehicles repaired in time and the factory owners should install devices to prevent air pollution in their factories.

It should be noted that in these days, like every year in Punjab, children and adults are suffering from respiratory and other diseases due to smog, so prevention of smog is very important.