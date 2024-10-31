Police Warn Owners Of Smoke-emitting Vehicles And Factories
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) In view of the smog, the Sialkot Police have warned the owners of smoke-emitting vehicles and factories to take steps to prevent air pollution.
According to the police spokesman, the Sialkot police has issued instructions and said that the citizens should get their smoke emitting vehicles repaired in time and the factory owners should install devices to prevent air pollution in their factories.
It should be noted that in these days, like every year in Punjab, children and adults are suffering from respiratory and other diseases due to smog, so prevention of smog is very important.
Recent Stories
Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..
No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan
Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 2 absconders1 minute ago
-
UET receives first e-bike from Atlas Honda1 minute ago
-
LDA seals another 187 properties over rules violations2 minutes ago
-
Kohat University hosts 3rd Board of Studies meeting to address climate change2 minutes ago
-
Experts, officials convene to unlock Bamboo’s benefits for economy, environment2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 20249 minutes ago
-
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Transformation through co ..9 minutes ago
-
Two hoax callers arrested12 minutes ago
-
PHA cracks down on illegal boards12 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws arrested22 minutes ago
-
Eight profiteers held22 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation termed vital for environmental cleanliness31 minutes ago