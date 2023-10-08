Open Menu

Police Warns Citizens Against Selling, Renting Properties To Afghanis

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Police warns citizens against selling, renting properties to Afghanis

The Hyderabad police have advised the people against selling or renting out residential or commercial properties to the Afghan nationals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad police have advised the people against selling or renting out residential or commercial properties to the Afghan nationals.

In a brief statement issued here on Saturday, the district police warned of taking action against the citizens violating the declaration under Sindh information of Temporary Residence Act, 2015.

The police spokesman said they had started a crackdown against illegal Afghani immigrants and in that regard raids were being conducted on a regular basis.

