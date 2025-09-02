Police Weekly General Parades Held Across Punjab
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 12:05 AM
Punjab Police conducted weekly general parades across the province, including in Lahore, with active participation from various specialised units and supervision by senior officers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Police conducted weekly general parades across the province, including in Lahore, with active participation from various specialised units and supervision by senior officers.
Personnel from the Police Lines, Dolphin Force, Anti-Riot Force, Traffic Police, Mujahid Squad, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Ladies Police and officials from the Investigation and Operations wings of police stations actively participated in the parade ceremonies.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, these general parades are now being conducted regularly every Monday across all districts of the province. Senior officers also inspected the turnout, discipline, and overall readiness of the participating personnel.
Additionally, district officers carried out inspections of the armoury (Kot), Motor Transport Wing, miscellaneous stores, uniform warehouses and other departmental sections.
Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the weekly general parade is a vital mechanism to ensure alertness, discipline and a sense of unity within the police force. He said that such parades not only promote physical fitness but also serve as a living reflection of the force’s heritage, traditions and professional values.
Recent Stories
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth
Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed
PFA cracks down on milk adulteration
Anti-polio campaign launched in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All departments on high alert ahead of major flood: CM Sindh10 minutes ago
-
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality32 minutes ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level20 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response20 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion of under construction ..27 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood27 minutes ago
-
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency27 minutes ago
-
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel27 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth39 minutes ago
-
Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed27 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on milk adulteration47 seconds ago
-
Anti-polio campaign launched in Mirpurkhas48 seconds ago