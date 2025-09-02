Open Menu

Police Weekly General Parades Held Across Punjab

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 12:05 AM

Police weekly general parades held across Punjab

Punjab Police conducted weekly general parades across the province, including in Lahore, with active participation from various specialised units and supervision by senior officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Police conducted weekly general parades across the province, including in Lahore, with active participation from various specialised units and supervision by senior officers.

Personnel from the Police Lines, Dolphin Force, Anti-Riot Force, Traffic Police, Mujahid Squad, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Ladies Police and officials from the Investigation and Operations wings of police stations actively participated in the parade ceremonies.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, these general parades are now being conducted regularly every Monday across all districts of the province. Senior officers also inspected the turnout, discipline, and overall readiness of the participating personnel.

Additionally, district officers carried out inspections of the armoury (Kot), Motor Transport Wing, miscellaneous stores, uniform warehouses and other departmental sections.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the weekly general parade is a vital mechanism to ensure alertness, discipline and a sense of unity within the police force. He said that such parades not only promote physical fitness but also serve as a living reflection of the force’s heritage, traditions and professional values.

Recent Stories

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

32 minutes ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

32 minutes ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

20 minutes ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

20 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

27 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

27 minutes ago
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

27 minutes ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

27 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

39 minutes ago
 Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil ..

Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed

27 minutes ago
 PFA cracks down on milk adulteration

PFA cracks down on milk adulteration

47 seconds ago
 Anti-polio campaign launched in Mirpurkhas

Anti-polio campaign launched in Mirpurkhas

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan