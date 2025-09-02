Police weekly general parades held across Punjab

Punjab Police conducted weekly general parades across the province, including in Lahore, with active participation from various specialised units and supervision by senior officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Police conducted weekly general parades across the province, including in Lahore, with active participation from various specialised units and supervision by senior officers.

Personnel from the Police Lines, Dolphin Force, Anti-Riot Force, Traffic Police, Mujahid Squad, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Ladies Police and officials from the Investigation and Operations wings of police stations actively participated in the parade ceremonies.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, these general parades are now being conducted regularly every Monday across all districts of the province. Senior officers also inspected the turnout, discipline, and overall readiness of the participating personnel.

Additionally, district officers carried out inspections of the armoury (Kot), Motor Transport Wing, miscellaneous stores, uniform warehouses and other departmental sections.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the weekly general parade is a vital mechanism to ensure alertness, discipline and a sense of unity within the police force. He said that such parades not only promote physical fitness but also serve as a living reflection of the force’s heritage, traditions and professional values.