Police Welfare Committee Meets
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the welfare committee was held here under the chairmanship of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan, here on Saturday.
According to a press release issued here, the meeting was attended by DPO Dr.
Asad Ejaz Malhi, SP Muhammad Azhar Yaqoob, Additional SP Ziaullah, ADI Amir Mushtaq, DSP Muhammad Azeem, and other staff.
During the meeting, the requests of 06 police officers and personnel from the Sargodha district were reviewed.
The RPO instructed all DPOs to ensure the implementation of the issued welfare directives. The Sargodha Region Police spokesperson said that the meeting was held to address the welfare-related issues of the police force and take necessary steps to improve their well-being.
