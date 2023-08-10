Open Menu

Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh Made Fully Functional

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 11:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken a commendable step for the health welfare of police personnel. Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh has been made fully functional.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stated that Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh is now under the management of King Edward Medical University, where police personnel and their families have access to modern medical facilities and treatment from specialist doctors of Mayo Hospital.

The IG Punjab further expressed that senior professors and expert consultants will be available daily for the treatment and guidance of patients at Police Welfare Hospital.

Medical Superintendent Mayo Hospital has issued the duty roster for August and September. Dr. Muhammad Umar Sheikh General Medicine on Monday, Dr. Mahmood-ul-Haq General Surgery on Tuesday, Dr. Nazir Muhammad for children's diseases on Wednesday, Dr.

Farooq Ahmed for eye diseases on Thursday, Dr. Ejaz Ahmed for bone and joint diseases on Friday and Dr. Rukhsar Kiran for psychiatric treatment on Saturdays.

Similarly in September, Dr. Abdul Rauf, Dr. Muhammad Irfan Fazal, Dr. Nazir Muhammad, Dr. Sidra Latif, Dr. Ahmed Humayun Sarfraz, and Dr. Khola Fatima Tariq will perform duties.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that for the health welfare of police personnel, Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh has been equipped with modern facilities, machinery and equipment under the supervision of expert doctors from every field.

Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the process of health screening and vaccination of police personnel has been completed across the province and with the cooperation of the Health Department Punjab further measures will be taken for the health and well-being of police personnel.

