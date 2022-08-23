UrduPoint.com

Police 'WhatsApp Services & Online Complaint Management System' Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022 | 09:33 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday said that the future of police service was IT-based policing, so that Punjab police was expanding scope of IT in its services to facilitate the citizens without any problem.

The IG Punjab said that for immediate redressal of public complaints and immediate provision of information related to police services, Punjab police had launched two modern services "Punjab Police WhatsApp Services and Online Complaint Management System" which aimed to take out police services from police stations and offices.

He said that after the launch of these services, the citizens could not only register complaints easily but also get other information including obtaining driving license, registration of FIR on just one click.

Faisal Shahkar said that the WhatsApp number of Punjab police was 0331-7871787, on which every citizen, especially Pakistanis living abroad, would benefit and they would not have to come to Pakistan for obtaining any documents or for police action.

The IG Punjab said that police was consolidating all its IT projects into one modern App on the lines of multinational companies so that citizens could have access to all policing-related facilities in a single App.

He said that for the convenience of people, the complaint management system of the Punjab Police had also been made online, adding that citizens could not only register their complaints online but also can get E.

tag number.

He said that the complaints received by the citizens would be monitored at the Central Police Office as well as at the district level and action would also be taken against those who would not take action on the complaints.

He expressed these views while talking to media representatives after the digital inauguration of Punjab Police WhatsApp Services and Online Complaint Management System in a ceremony organized at the Central Police Office.

On the occasion, DIG IT Ahsan Younis briefing the media representatives about the use and features of both modern services said that Punjab Police was making its IT projects more convenient for the citizens.

These services included crime report, IG Punjab complaint cell, police service center facilities, helpline numbers, gender harassment report, police offices, facilities for overseas Pakistanis, social media, Punjab police website, Zainab alert, most wanted criminals, citizen portal, details of domestic workers criminal record verification, feedback and suggestions etc.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar, while answering the questions asked by the media representatives, said that to publicize these modern services, Punjab police teams would go to schools and give awareness lectures so that students could inform their parents about these modern services.

