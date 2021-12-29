UrduPoint.com

Police Will Deploy Around 5100 Policemen On New Year

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 11:08 PM

Police will deploy around 5100 policemen on New Year

Rawalpindi police, on the directives of City Police Officer Sajid Kayani, issued security plan for citizens on start of New Year celebrations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police, on the directives of City Police Officer Sajid Kayani, issued security plan for citizens on start of New Year celebrations.

According to the security plan, more than 5100 police officers including traffic police would be deployed at different major spots.

Special pickets will also be set up to prevent one-wheeling.

The Punjab government has banned aerial firing, fireworks and one-wheeling that is why Rawalpindi Police have formulated an effective plan to tackle all of it.

In order to make the security foolproof, all the officers have been instructed to check and brief the on-duty police officers from time to time.

On New Year's night, all possible steps will be taken to provide effective security to the Christian community and their places of worship.

A separate traffic plan has also been issued for traffic arrangements according to which more than 300 Traffic police officers will carry out their duties to maintain traffic.

