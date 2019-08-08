UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Workshop At Regional Training Centre Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:44 PM

Police workshop at regional training centre Lahore

A one-day workshop on medico legal issues, post-mortem/ medical examination and police case files preparation was held at Regional Training Centre, Sahiwal on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A one-day workshop on medico legal issues, post-mortem/ medical examination and police case files preparation was held at Regional Training Centre, Sahiwal on Thursday.

RPO Sahiwal Humayun Bashir Tarar and Director Health Services Sahiwal Division Dr Sadiq Saleem Kamboh chaired the session. Experts from Punjab Forensic Science Agency Lahore, Nasir Siddique DNA expert and Asim Jabber pathologist participated specially in the session.

The other participants were docters, public prosecuters, SDPOs, SHOs and investigation officers from all-over the division.

All experts pointed out shortcomings of police case files and discussed the flaws. They highlighted issues while packaging and transportation of various samples for examination.

RPO Sahiwal Humayun Bashir Tarar instructed the officers to take good advantage of scientific aids and to furnish the specimens timely and properly.

Director Health Services Dr Sadiq Saleem stressed the coordination of the investigation officers and doctors in medico legal affairs and said their doors were always open for guiding the police in these affairs.

Related Topics

Lahore Police AIDS Punjab Nasir From Sahiwal

Recent Stories

PALS RESCUE saves 176 lives this monsoon season

18 minutes ago

Town-I Peshawar passes annual budget of Rs 1.58 bn ..

23 seconds ago

Prime Minister chairs first meeting of National De ..

25 seconds ago

Opposition's hue & cry, just to save personal inte ..

26 seconds ago

Corporate sector being facilitated to encourage lo ..

30 seconds ago

Nation, political parties united on Indian illegal ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.