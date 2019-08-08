Police workshop at regional training centre Lahore

A one-day workshop on medico legal issues, post-mortem/ medical examination and police case files preparation was held at Regional Training Centre, Sahiwal on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A one-day workshop on medico legal issues, post-mortem/ medical examination and police case files preparation was held at Regional Training Centre, Sahiwal on Thursday.

RPO Sahiwal Humayun Bashir Tarar and Director Health Services Sahiwal Division Dr Sadiq Saleem Kamboh chaired the session. Experts from Punjab Forensic Science Agency Lahore, Nasir Siddique DNA expert and Asim Jabber pathologist participated specially in the session.

The other participants were docters, public prosecuters, SDPOs, SHOs and investigation officers from all-over the division.

All experts pointed out shortcomings of police case files and discussed the flaws. They highlighted issues while packaging and transportation of various samples for examination.

RPO Sahiwal Humayun Bashir Tarar instructed the officers to take good advantage of scientific aids and to furnish the specimens timely and properly.

Director Health Services Dr Sadiq Saleem stressed the coordination of the investigation officers and doctors in medico legal affairs and said their doors were always open for guiding the police in these affairs.